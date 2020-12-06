Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Reuters

Deadlock between Indian farmers, govt persists with talks to resume on Wednesday

By
Reuters

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Farmers sit on a tractor during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 5, 2020. — Reuters/Adnan Abidi

A deadlock between the Indian government and protesting farmers over agricultural reforms persisted on Saturday with the agriculture minister and union leaders saying they will meet again on Wednesday.

Thousands of Indian farmers have demonstrated against the laws, which they say threaten their livelihoods, by camping on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi and blocking highways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says the new laws are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and give growers more options to sell their produce.

“Farmers made it clear to the ministers that they want the government to repeal the laws,” Jagjit Singh Dhalewal, a senior farmers’ leader, said after five hours of talks on Saturday.

Agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters that talks will resume on Wednesday, adding the government is committed to farmers’ welfare and is keen to examine and consider the issues raised.

Led by influential farming groups from the grain-producing states of Haryana and Punjab, the protests are a test of Modi’s ability to reform the agricultural sector.

Agriculture makes up nearly 15% of India’s $2.9 trillion economy and employs around half of its 1.3 billion people.

Farmers fear the legislation will eventually dismantle India’s regulated markets and stop the government from buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices, leaving them to negotiate with private buyers.

The are calling for the government to repeal the laws and retain mandatory government purchases, among other demands.

More From World:

Accha?!: Cambridge's latest addition to its English dictionary comes as a surprise

Accha?!: Cambridge's latest addition to its English dictionary comes as a surprise
BJP minister who took India-made coronavirus vaccine contracts virus

BJP minister who took India-made coronavirus vaccine contracts virus
Afghanistan's first female lieutenant general dies at 72

Afghanistan's first female lieutenant general dies at 72
Vaccines do not equal zero coronavirus cases: WHO

Vaccines do not equal zero coronavirus cases: WHO
Erdogan hits out at Macron, hopes French people will get rid of him soon

Erdogan hits out at Macron, hopes French people will get rid of him soon
China becomes second country to put national flag on moon

China becomes second country to put national flag on moon
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 5

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 5
Riyadh says resolution marking end of row with Qatar 'within reach'

Riyadh says resolution marking end of row with Qatar 'within reach'
WHO says still long way to go for pandemic to be over

WHO says still long way to go for pandemic to be over
India says Trudeau's comments over farmers' protests 'unacceptable interference in internal affairs'

India says Trudeau's comments over farmers' protests 'unacceptable interference in internal affairs'
Thousands of Rohingya refugees relocated to remote island in Bangladesh

Thousands of Rohingya refugees relocated to remote island in Bangladesh
One person dies of coronavirus every nine seconds

One person dies of coronavirus every nine seconds

Latest

view all