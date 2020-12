The gold rates remain unchanged from the previous day as the market is closed on Sunday. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs110,300 on December 6. The gold rates remain unchanged from the previous day as the market is closed on Sunday.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold is being sold at Rs94,564.



Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs86,684 with one tola of 22k gold being traded at Rs101,108, the same as the last intra-trading day.