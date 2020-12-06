In pictures: Revellers defy curbs, celebrate Sindhi Culture Day in tribute to rich heritage

People from all walks of life, be it the young or the elderly, be it men, women or children, all poured onto the streets and in large open spaces on Sunday across Sindh in a display of unity and to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day.
Large, festive gatherings — in defiance of all coronavirus protocols — were held in big towns and small across the province.
Crowds of jubilant people donning traditional Sindhi garb such as the Sindhi topi (cap) and ajrak (shawl) posed for photographs together, danced to folk music and sung songs to honour the rich Sindhi heritage, considered to be one of the oldest in the region.
The topi and ajrak are the hallmarks of Sindhi culture. The ajrak represents a blockprint method that dates back thousands of years old and the topi highlights the handiwork that the region has long been renowned for.