In pictures: Revellers defy curbs, celebrate Sindhi Culture Day in tribute to rich heritage

Large, festive gatherings — in defiance of all coronavirus protocols — were held in big towns and small across Sindh

People from all walks of life, be it the young or the elderly, be it men, women or children, all poured onto the streets and in large open spaces on Sunday across Sindh in a display of unity and to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day.

Crowds of jubilant people donning traditional Sindhi garb such as the Sindhi topi (cap) and ajrak (shawl) posed for photographs together, danced to folk music and sung songs to honour the rich Sindhi heritage, considered to be one of the oldest in the region.

The topi and ajrak are the hallmarks of Sindhi culture. The ajrak represents a blockprint method that dates back thousands of years old and the topi highlights the handiwork that the region has long been renowned for.



A woman wearing a traditional headgear made with Sindh ajrak takes a selfie as she celebrates Sindhi Culture Day in Karachi on December 6, 2020. — AFP/Rizwan Tabassum

People wearing traditional clothing gather to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day in Karachi on December 6, 2020. — AFP/Rizwan Tabassum

A woman wearing a dress with mirror work and clad in heavy traditional jewellery happily poses for a photograph as she marks Sindhi Culture Day in Karachi on December 6, 2020. — AFP/Rizwan Tabassum

Women wearing traditional, embroidered clothing dance to folk music as they mark Sindhi Culture Day in Karachi on December 6, 2020. — AFP/Rizwan Tabassum

A woman wearing a turban made of Sindhi ajrak and a matching dress dances as she celebrates Sindhi Culture Day in Karachi on December 6, 2020. — AFP/Rizwan Tabassum

People wearing traditional dresses dance to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day in Islamabad on December 6, 2020. — AFP/Aamir Qureshi

Children dressed up in the traditional topi and ajrak dance and partake in the festivities during Sindhi Culture Day celebrated in Islamabad on December 6, 2020. — AFP/Aamir Qureshi

A group of men dance in jubilation, in Larkana,on December 6, 2020. — PPI/Jamal Dawoodpoto

Little children wear Sindhi traditional clothing as they celebrate Sindhi Culture Day, held in Sukkur on Sunday, December 6, 2020. — PPI/Shahid Ali

Snake charmer performing a snake show during celebrations marking Sindhi Culture Day, held in Sukkur on Sunday, December 6, 2020. — PPI/Shahid Ali

People are seen wearing Sindhi traditional dresses as they dance on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day, nearby Mazar-e-Quaid, in Karachi on Sunday, December 6, 2020. — PPI/S Imran Ali

A man (C) wears traditional head gear on Sindhi Cultural Day in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 6, 2020. — INP/Yasir Rajput

Girls pose for photographs dressed in traditional Sindhi dresses as they celebrate Sindhi Cultural Day in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 6, 2020. — INP/Yasir Rajput

Children wear traditional Sindhi dresses as they dance to cultural tunes during Sindhi Cultural Day in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 6, 2020 .— INP

A girl poses with a decorated car on Sindhi Culture Day in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 6, 2020. — INP/Yasir Rajput



