Pakistan backs Egypt’s decision to move international court against blasphemous French cartoons

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan supports the decision of Egypt’s Al-Azhar mosque to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the blasphemous caricatures in France, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairperson and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Sunday.

Ashrafi was speaking to Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Dahrough. He said Egypt has a key position in the Muslim Ummah and Jamiatul Azhar is a great centre for Muslim scholars.

He praised the coordination by Jamiatul Azhar and Egypt’s government for Pakistan's students. Ashrafi conveyed a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sheikh Al-Azhar, saying that Pakistan is ready to support Egypt at every level.

He said the OIC resolution on Kashmir was an endorsement of Pakistan's stance. Cooperation among all seminaries and universities of Pakistan will be strengthened with Jamiatul Azhar, he said.



“Pakistan will keep striving for unity and stability of the Muslim Ummah,” Ashrafi said, adding the country is playing a role to eliminate the menace of extremism and terrorism.

PM Imran has on multiple occasions raised the issue of Islamophobia at the international forums and warned against disrespecting the sentiments of Muslims. The premier had also condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's anti-Islam remarks.

Last month, the grand imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar Mosque vowed to take legal action against all those who insult Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He asserted it during a meeting with the French foreign minister, Arab News reported.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, the senior-most cleric at Al-Azhar and Egypt’s highest Muslim authority, said he would take all those who utter disrespectful words against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to international courts, adding that Muslims would make it a life-long mission.

“We refuse to describe terrorism as Islam. Everyone should stop using that description immediately because it hurts the feelings of Muslims around the world, and it is a description that contradicts the truth that everyone knows,” Al-Tayyeb had said.

According to the report, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was on a visit to Egypt in a bid to ease tensions after anti-France protests erupted across the Muslim world following Macron's incendiary comments about Islam.



Earlier last month, Macron had revealed a plan to 'defend France’s secular values' against what he termed as “Islamist radicalism”, adding that the faith was “in crisis” across the globe. He had also defended the publication of blasphemous caricatures mocking the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The comments had sparked global condemnation, including from the heads of Muslim states, and widespread protests calling on Macron to apologise and prevent further inflaming tensions against Muslims.