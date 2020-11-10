Grand Imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar vows to take blasphemers to international courts

Egyptian Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayyeb — Reuters

The grand imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar Mosque has vowed to take legal action against all those who insult Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He asserted the same during a meeting with the French foreign minister on Sunday, Arab News reported.



Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, the senior-most cleric at Al-Azhar and Egypt’s highest Muslim authority, said he would take all those who utter disrespectful words against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to international courts, adding that Muslims would make it a life-long mission.



“We refuse to describe terrorism as Islam. Everyone should stop using that description immediately because it hurts the feelings of Muslims around the world, and it is a description that contradicts the truth that everyone knows,” Al-Tayyeb said.



According to the report, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was on a visit to Egypt in a bid to ease tensions after anti-France protests erupted across the Muslim world following French President Emmanuel Macron's incendiary comments about Islam.

Earlier last month, Macron had revealed a plan to 'defend France’s secular values' against what he termed as “Islamist radicalism”, adding that the faith was “in crisis” across the globe. He had also defended the publication of blasphemous caricatures mocking the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The comments had sparked global condemnation, including from the heads of Muslim states, and widespread protests calling on Macron to apologise and prevent further inflaming tensions against Muslims.

During a joint press conference with Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, Le Drian said France has a “deep respect” for Islam and that Muslims in the country have been part of the nation’s history and identity.

“We must fight with the great Al-Azhar against hate and delusions of extremists,” Le Drian stressed.

Commenting on Le Drian’s visit to France, Al- Tayyeb welcomed his statement and called him a “voice of reason and wisdom.”

“Muslims around the world reject terrorism that acts in the name of religion and they affirm the innocence of Islam and its prophet from any terrorism,” the grand cleric said.

“We want the officials in Europe to be aware that what is happening does not represent Islam and Muslims, especially since Muslims are the ones who pay the price for this terrorism more than others.”