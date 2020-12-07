Can't connect right now! retry
Check out the adorable gift Ariana Grande gave to Katy Perry's daughter

While Ariana Grande arguably has the best set of pipes it turns out she is also the best at gift giving.

According to an Instagram story on singer Katy Perry's account, the Thank U, Next hit maker gifted Katy's three-month-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom an adorable with Givenchy onesie. 

With the snazzy gift came a thoughtful note to the happy parents. 

"Katy and Orlando, congrats & I adore you both!!! love, Ariana," the note read. 

Upon receiving the gift the Dark Horse singer wrote "ily [I love you]". 

Katy along with her fiancee Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter late August of this year.  

