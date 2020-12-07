Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 07 2020
Katy Perry basks in motherhood glow in recent snaps

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Singer Katy Perry has been open about the ups and downs of pregnancy as well as motherhood.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the Smile hit maker won fans' hearts with some gorgeous photos of herself. 

She looks like a goddess in a gold strapless dress. 

The photo can be seen captioned with a simple but powerful word "MOTHER", blowing fans away with her ability to look glam while juggling parenthood. 

Katy and her fiancee Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom late August of this year. 

Take a look:



