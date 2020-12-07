Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Interior ministry's letter on 'militias' established by religio-political parties is 'ill-intentioned:' Fazl

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that the interior ministry's order to take action against religious and political parties' volunteers is "ill-intentioned."

He was referring to a letter written by the interior ministry to all provincial chief secretaries in which it ordered them to take action against "militias" established by certain political and religious parties and the use of uniforms with ranks [on their shoulders] like the country’s armed forces and the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs).

According to a report by The News, the letter stated that security agencies have been observing that members of militia wear uniforms to depict themselves as members of military organisations, adding that the act is a "gross violation of Article 256 of the Constitution and point 3 of the National Action Plan”.

"There is a difference between a party's military wing and its volunteers," Fazlur Rehman said. "Our volunteers belong to Ansar-ul-Islam, which is the constitutional wing of the JUI, and is registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan."

The JUI-F chief added that volunteers are part of his party's protocol, adding that no one had ever objected to the presence of volunteers before.

"In 2001, our volunteers planned thousands of jalsas in the country. At that time, the then home minister had appreciated the arrangements made by our volunteers," he maintained. "Akin to that, the volunteers of Ansar-ul-Islam performed security duties during our 2017 jalsas."

He said that his volunteers were also a part of the security team during the Azadi March of 2019 where they maintained discipline and did not even break a flower pot.

"Such letters are written only to exert political pressure," the JUI-F chief maintained.

More From Pakistan:

HEC announces international IRSIP fellowship

HEC announces international IRSIP fellowship
Asif Ali Zardari sustained head injuries when he fell, says medical report submitted to IHC

Asif Ali Zardari sustained head injuries when he fell, says medical report submitted to IHC
'Aar ya Paar': Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore jalsa to show govt's days are numbered

'Aar ya Paar': Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore jalsa to show govt's days are numbered
Father who threw 5 children into canal says relatives' taunts, spat with wife drove him over the edge

Father who threw 5 children into canal says relatives' taunts, spat with wife drove him over the edge
ATC sentences three men to death for gang rape of Gilgit Baltistan woman

ATC sentences three men to death for gang rape of Gilgit Baltistan woman
Photographer seeks credit for Gilgit Baltistan photo PM Imran Khan shared on Twitter

Photographer seeks credit for Gilgit Baltistan photo PM Imran Khan shared on Twitter
Watch: Indian couple marries in PPE kit after bride contracts coronavirus

Watch: Indian couple marries in PPE kit after bride contracts coronavirus
PMC announces application deadline for private colleges

PMC announces application deadline for private colleges
Pakistani netizens remember Junaid Jamshed on his 4th death anniversary

Pakistani netizens remember Junaid Jamshed on his 4th death anniversary
MDCAT 2020 results to be announced on December 16

MDCAT 2020 results to be announced on December 16
Notice issued to PMC in petition challenging legality of MDCAT 2020

Notice issued to PMC in petition challenging legality of MDCAT 2020

Latest

view all