HEC announces international IRSIP fellowship

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan's logo. — HEC

The Higher Education Commission on Monday announced an international six-month fellowship for PhD scholars under its Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP).



The purpose of the programme, for students in higher educational institutes in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, is to enhance the research capabilities of PhD scholars and also develop linkages between Pakistani and foreign institutions.

Eligibility criteria:

- Full-time PhD scholars, who are Pakistani/ AJK nationals.

- Minimum two years of enrollment in PhD Programme and maximum up to 3.5 years.

- Coursework of at least 18 credit hours.

- They must have passed PhD admission test at the time of PhD admission, as per Higher Education Commission of Pakistan’s rules.

- They must have an approved PhD research topic and synopsis by the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) or Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research (DASR) or equivalent body of the university.

- They must have an official acceptance/ invitation letter for research from a foreign university

-Institute/laboratory. The university/institution must be listed in the top 200 universities list as per Times Ranking of World Universities either in a general category or in the relevant subject of the applicant.

- Foreign Supervisor should not be an ex-supervisor of the Local Supervisor.

- Scholars already availing any other local HEC scholarship are also eligible to apply provided they submit NOC from the concerned HEC focal person.

How to apply?

The HEC said that applications can be submitted round the year and the applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as they fulfill the basic criteria.



Incomplete applications are not entertained, it said, adding that for details about the application procedure and more information, students can visit the HEC's website.

