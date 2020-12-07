Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Jamia Ahsanul Uloom founder Mufti Zar Wali succumbs to coronavirus in Karachi: hospital

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Mufti Zar Wali Khan founded the Jamia Ahsanul Uloom in the late 1970s. YouTube/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: Jamia Ahsanul Uloom's founder and principal, Mufti Zar Wali Khan, has passed away at the age of 67, a private hospital here in the metropolis confirmed late Monday.

Mufti Zar Wali, an Islamic scholar, was undergoing treatment at Karachi's Indus Hospital for the deadly coronavirus, a spokesperson said. He had reportedly been shifted to the medical facility after his health condition worsened.

His funeral prayers would be offered tomorrow — Tuesday — at 2pm in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, according a post on the seminary's Facebook page.

He had founded the Jamia Ahsanul Uloom and, in the late 1970s, also founded the Jamia Arabia Ahsanul Uloom in Karachi. Having authored a number of books, he also taught fiqh, or Islamic jurisprudence, tafsir, hadith, and tasawwuf.

The cleric was born in 1953 in Jehangira, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More From Pakistan:

Did Prime Minister Imran Khan just unfollow everyone on Twitter?

Did Prime Minister Imran Khan just unfollow everyone on Twitter?
Lahore, Karachi make it to list of top 5 cities with worst air quality today

Lahore, Karachi make it to list of top 5 cities with worst air quality today
Woman suspected of torturing Faisalabad maid sent on 14-day judicial remand

Woman suspected of torturing Faisalabad maid sent on 14-day judicial remand

Farmers protest: Amir Khan speaks out against 'disturbing scenes of violence' in India

Farmers protest: Amir Khan speaks out against 'disturbing scenes of violence' in India
Naom Chomsky says today's generation faces questions never raised before in human history

Naom Chomsky says today's generation faces questions never raised before in human history
Beware of 'fake' degree verification agents, warns HEC

Beware of 'fake' degree verification agents, warns HEC
HEC announces international IRSIP fellowship

HEC announces international IRSIP fellowship
PIA launches Voluntary Separation Scheme for its employees

PIA launches Voluntary Separation Scheme for its employees
Low payments by fed govt hampered development in Sindh, CM Murad tells Bilawal Bhutto

Low payments by fed govt hampered development in Sindh, CM Murad tells Bilawal Bhutto

Asif Ali Zardari sustained head injuries when he fell, says medical report submitted to IHC

Asif Ali Zardari sustained head injuries when he fell, says medical report submitted to IHC
'Aar ya Paar': Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore jalsa to show govt's days are numbered

'Aar ya Paar': Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore jalsa to show govt's days are numbered

Latest

view all