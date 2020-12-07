Jamia Ahsanul Uloom founder Mufti Zar Wali succumbs to coronavirus in Karachi: hospital

Mufti Zar Wali Khan founded the Jamia Ahsanul Uloom in the late 1970s. YouTube/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: Jamia Ahsanul Uloom's founder and principal, Mufti Zar Wali Khan, has passed away at the age of 67, a private hospital here in the metropolis confirmed late Monday.



Mufti Zar Wali, an Islamic scholar, was undergoing treatment at Karachi's Indus Hospital for the deadly coronavirus, a spokesperson said. He had reportedly been shifted to the medical facility after his health condition worsened.

His funeral prayers would be offered tomorrow — Tuesday — at 2pm in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, according a post on the seminary's Facebook page.

He had founded the Jamia Ahsanul Uloom and, in the late 1970s, also founded the Jamia Arabia Ahsanul Uloom in Karachi. Having authored a number of books, he also taught fiqh, or Islamic jurisprudence, tafsir, hadith, and tasawwuf.

The cleric was born in 1953 in Jehangira, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.