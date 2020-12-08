Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Unseen video shows Prince William adorably apply makeup on Princess Diana: WATCH

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

The clip is going viral featuring Prince William gently patting Princess Diana's face with a powder puff 

An unseen clip showing Princess Diana's loving bond with her son, Prince William is breaking the internet of late.

According to Tatler, the video dates back to 1985, wherein a three-year-old William helps Diana get ready.

The clip is going viral on social media of late, featuring the Duke of Cambridge gently patting his mom's face with a powder puff as she smiles back at him (flinching only once or twice when he attempts to powder her eyes). 

William can be seen wearing a checked shirt and bright red shorts, while Diana rocks an elegant blue floral dress.

The video was a BTS from an adorable photoshoot including William and Diana, and one-year-old Harry.

One of the photos that became all the rage back in the day from the photoshoot showcase Harry and William fiddling with a piano at Kensington Palace, with Diana sitting behind them and looking over in awe.

