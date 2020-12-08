Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
MHMehtab Haider

No more extension in date to file income tax returns, FBR says

By
MHMehtab Haider

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Last fiscal year, 2.9 million returns were received by the FBR. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue says it will not be granting any more extensions to file income tax returns even after receiving less than 1.5 million returns.

Chief commissioners, however, have been told to allow returns if someone seeks to file them after December 8, 2020.

“The FBR has received around 1.5 million tax returns so far,” a top official of the FBR confirmed to The News on Monday.

Last fiscal year, 2.9 million returns were filed. The government reportedly believes that the number of returns filed are significantly lower this time because of the difficulty of filing taxes during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Pakistan Tax Bar Association appeals FBR to extend deadline for filing income tax returns

FBR’s Monday announcement was clear that no extension will be given to file annual income tax returns after the last date, which is today (December 8).

One request for extension addressed to the chief commissioner of inland revenue concerned could cover multiple taxpayers provided it contains taxpayers’ names, their CNIC/NTN and identification of jurisdiction.

FBR clarified that the option to file online requests will remain available. All chief commissioners have been directed to grant extensions generously and submit a report on total extension requests received and granted by the chief commissioner to the FBR Headquarters by December 10, 2020.

Read more: FBR says December 8 last date to file income tax returns

Clarifying its earlier circular issued on December 4 and after requests received from the Pakistan Tax Bar, various chambers of commerce and industry, trade bodies and sections of the media to extend the last date to file income tax returns, the FBR has facilitated the taxpayers by issuing directions to all inland revenue field formations to establish Help Desks to receive manual requests for extension in filing tax returns.

PTBA asks for extension in deadline to file returns

The Pakistan Tax Bar Association had appealed on Monday to the FBR chairperson to extend the deadline to filetax returns by 60 days, i.e. until January 31, 2021.

In a letter written to the FBR chairperson, PTBA President Aftab Hussain Nagra said the last date should be extended as there are lockdowns in many parts of the country due to the second wave of the coronavirus.

He added that tax filers living in those areas are facing difficulty which is why the deadline should be extended.

FBR not to extend deadline: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood maintained that the FBR will not extend the deadline for filing of tax returns.

The SAPM, while speaking to Geo News on Saturday, said that the government decided not to extend the filing date as delays have become common over the last seven or eight years.

Read more: FBR sends 'very polite' tax notice to 70,000 potential tax evaders

“In the last 7 or 8 years, the trust on the last date was lost,” said Dr Masood, adding that it was necessary to develop trust about the deadline to revive tax discipline.

“Now this is a trusted date and we are getting new returns and we are confident that our performance will be better compared to last year,” said the SAPM.

The former finance secretary said that the FBR had given the authority to its tax commissioners in the field to grant extensions due to coronavirus.

More From Pakistan:

Mufti Zar Wali did not die of COVID-19: JUI-F leader

Mufti Zar Wali did not die of COVID-19: JUI-F leader
20ft long python captured by villagers after escaping from Muzaffargarh zoo

20ft long python captured by villagers after escaping from Muzaffargarh zoo
Jamia Ahsanul Uloom founder Mufti Zar Wali succumbs to coronavirus in Karachi: hospital

Jamia Ahsanul Uloom founder Mufti Zar Wali succumbs to coronavirus in Karachi: hospital
Charsadda: Police say man paid assassins to murder sisters who were his cousins

Charsadda: Police say man paid assassins to murder sisters who were his cousins
Did Prime Minister Imran Khan just unfollow everyone on Twitter?

Did Prime Minister Imran Khan just unfollow everyone on Twitter?
Lahore, Karachi make it to list of top 5 cities with worst air quality today

Lahore, Karachi make it to list of top 5 cities with worst air quality today
Woman suspected of torturing Faisalabad maid sent on 14-day judicial remand

Woman suspected of torturing Faisalabad maid sent on 14-day judicial remand

Farmers protest: Amir Khan speaks out against 'disturbing scenes of violence' in India

Farmers protest: Amir Khan speaks out against 'disturbing scenes of violence' in India
Chomsky regrets Pakistan drifting away from science in lecture to Karachi students

Chomsky regrets Pakistan drifting away from science in lecture to Karachi students

Latest

view all