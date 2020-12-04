Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

FBR says December 8 last date to file income tax returns

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set December 8 as the last date to file tax returns, according to a circular the body issued Friday to the commissioners, stressing that there could be no further extension.

In its circular, the FBR said extending the deadline for the filing of tax returns affected its system.

However, taxpayers with hardship cases may apply online for an extension, it noted, adding that the commissioners had the power to defer the deadline.

Commissioners may approve extensions for all hardship cases, the FBR underlined.

More From Pakistan:

No decision taken by PML-N about quitting parliament: Zubair

No decision taken by PML-N about quitting parliament: Zubair
PDM not permitted to hold Dec 13 rally due to rising COVID-19 cases: Deputy Commissioner Lahore

PDM not permitted to hold Dec 13 rally due to rising COVID-19 cases: Deputy Commissioner Lahore

Karachi officer seeks legal action after 'kiss' by coronavirus patient

Karachi officer seeks legal action after 'kiss' by coronavirus patient
Govt launches radio school and educational portal for distance learning

Govt launches radio school and educational portal for distance learning
Bilawal tests negative for coronavirus, says Nasir Hussain Shah

Bilawal tests negative for coronavirus, says Nasir Hussain Shah
Last solar eclipse of 2020 to take place on December 14: PMD

Last solar eclipse of 2020 to take place on December 14: PMD
4 children die in Tharparkar village after having biryani, kheer unfit for consumption: doctors

4 children die in Tharparkar village after having biryani, kheer unfit for consumption: doctors
PM Imran Khan urges masses to use Pakistan Citizen Portal to improve governance

PM Imran Khan urges masses to use Pakistan Citizen Portal to improve governance
UHS Lahore issues revised date sheet for 3rd Professional MBBS, BDS annual exams

UHS Lahore issues revised date sheet for 3rd Professional MBBS, BDS annual exams
Police identify main accused of murdering and burning Peshawar girl

Police identify main accused of murdering and burning Peshawar girl
PTA asked to satisfy IHC that social media rules do not violate Constitution

PTA asked to satisfy IHC that social media rules do not violate Constitution
Karachi's District West to go under coronavirus lockdown till Dec 18

Karachi's District West to go under coronavirus lockdown till Dec 18

Latest

view all