Coronavirus updates, December 8: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 423,179 on Tuesday after 3,885 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, December 8, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 423,179

• AJK: 7,390

• Balochistan: 17,501

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,746

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 33,061

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 50,078

• Punjab: 121,191

• Sindh: 186,212

Deaths: 8,487

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,419

• Punjab: 3,218

• Sindh: 3,060

• Balochistan: 169

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 98

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 341

• AJK: 182

More than 67,559,804 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,543,503 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

10:30am — Karachi, Pakistan — Sindh recorded over 7,000 new cases in first week of Dec compared to Nov

Sindh reported 7,000 more cases of coronavirus in Sindh in the first week of December compared to the same period in November, said the provincial health department on Tuesday.

Sindh reported 11,952 coronavirus cases in the first week of December compared to the 3,691 new cases in the first week of November.

The health department said that the first week of December also saw a 35% increase in deaths due to coronavirus in the first week of the ongoing month.

In the first week of December Sindh recorded 98 deaths due to coronavirus while in the same period of last month the province had recorded 61 deaths.

Meanwhile, the positivity ratio has risen from 3.313% to 8.53%.

10:00am — Lahore, Pakistan — Shops, marriage halls sealed for SOPs violations

The city district administration conducted a crackdown on those involved in violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed 59 markets and shops, 28 restaurants and 19 marriage halls.

A spokesperson said on Monday the monitoring team was headed by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz, while all additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner were present in the field to check markets of the area. The DC Lahore said that 59 markets and shopping malls, 28 restaurants and hotels, and 19 marriage halls were sealed over SOPs violation.

9:45am — Lahore, Pakistan — Apex committee resolves strict compliance of corona SOPs

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the apex committee meeting at his office on Monday which was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan, GOC 10-Division Maj-Gen Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Maj-Gen Muhammad Amir Majeed and high ranking military officials.Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, chief secretary, IG police, ACS and medical experts also attended the meeting.

The meeting expressed serious concern over non-implementation of corona SOPs and agreed to make concerted efforts for its effective implementation.

Strict action will have to be taken if the same situation persists and the military, as well as civil administration will jointly continue striving for saving lives.

Resources will be fully utilised for the treatment of corona patients, it decided.

The meeting resolved strict compliance of face masks at public places, offices and legal action will be initiated in case of any violation.

It also dilated upon the proposal of imposing fine for SOPs' violation at public places and decided to implement closure timings of markets.

9:30am — Karachi, Pakistan — Three Do Darya restaurants sealed for violating SOPs

On directions from Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, restaurants at Do Darya were sealed on Sunday night for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the Sindh government to check the spread of the coronavirus.

According to details shared by the commissioner office, Additional Deputy Commissioner I District South Junaid Khan sealed Al Habib Restaurant, Kabaabjees Restaurant and Al Sajjad Restaurant on Sunday night.

The restaurants were sealed for violating the timing and social distancing SOPs issued by the provincial government.

9:00am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Pakistan records highest single-day death toll in 5 months

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll rose by 89 in 24 hours for the first time in five months as the country struggles to contain the second wave of COVID-19 infections, data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre showed on Monday.

Both Sindh and Punjab recorded 41 new deaths while six died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan reported no deaths in the past 24 hours.

With 2,885 new infections, the number of coronavirus cases reported across the country reached 423,179 - out of which 44,218 cases are active. At least 2,486 patients are under critical care with 336 on ventilators.

The case positivity rate has shot up to 8.58% with the highest COVID-19 prevalence observed in Karachi as 21.80% of the PCR tests conducted in the past 24 hours detected SARS-CoV-2, followed by 18.31% in Mirpur and 16% in Muzaffarabad. Hyderabad's positivity rate has fallen to 9.15% and Lahore's to 5.98% while Rawalpindi recorded 8.51% and 14.91%.

