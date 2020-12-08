Selena Gomez highlights the dire need for ‘authenticity and vulnerability'

Selena Gomez strongly believes in having a strong support network and feels others should cultivate a similar platform to successfully distress and rechargeafter.

The singer spilled the beans behind her thoughts on vulnerability and authenticity during an appearance at the Teen Vogue Summit.

There she was quoted saying, "The whole theme of my last album was a lot of self-discovery, a lot of being OK, being alone and being vulnerable, being OK with not looking like everything else, like everyone else. And I think for me, there’s so much that I want my brand [Rare Beauty] to feel like."

At the same time, Gomez also feels that it is imperative "to surround yourself with people who are the ones that are challenging you, the ones that are believing in you. I had so many reasons to not pick myself up and just keep going... But what I could never let go of, was how much I believed in myself and believed in what I was doing.”

Gomez even dubbed herself lucky during the course of the interview, all because she found her true passion early on.

The Grammy award winning singer explained that It was due to her passionate zeal for life that she was able to keep going, despite being put down constantly.

With this, and more than a decade of self-reflection under her belt, Gomez was able to find people who supported her and realised that her "theme of everything" is "good quality."

She concluded by saying, "I want to make sure the stuff that I have — whether it’s all the business stuff to my other work acting and singing it’s important for me to be authentic and to connect to something, otherwise it seems a bit pointless to me. But the payoff is amazing."