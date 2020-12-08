Karachi: Policeman among 4 injured as City Courts balcony collapses

A police official said the injured ususpects were out on bail and had come to court to attend a hearing. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

KARACHI: Four people were injured after a balcony of the City Courts South Zone, Block A fell over them Tuesday afternoon.

The police said four people were injured and shifted to the nearby Civil Hospital for treatment.

Three suspects and a cop are among the injured.

A police official said the injured suspects were out on bail and had come to court for a hearing.



The investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

In August, at least four people lost their lives while several others were injured after a balcony of a hotel in Chitral collapsed, the police had said.

According to a local Chitral daily, the outer wall of the balcony collapsed when the tourists were taking a selfie leaning over it.