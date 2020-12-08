Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Amin Anwar

Karachi: Policeman among 4 injured as City Courts balcony collapses

By
Amin Anwar

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

A police official said the injured ususpects were out on bail and had come to court to attend a hearing. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

KARACHI: Four people were injured after a balcony of the City Courts South Zone, Block A fell over them Tuesday afternoon.

The police said four people were injured and shifted to the nearby Civil Hospital for treatment.

Three suspects and a cop are among the injured.

A police official said the injured suspects were out on bail and had come to court for a hearing.

Read more: Four dead, several injured in Chitral hotel balcony collapse

The investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

In August, at least four people lost their lives while several others were injured after a balcony of a hotel in Chitral collapsed, the police had said.

According to a local Chitral daily, the outer wall of the balcony collapsed when the tourists were taking a selfie leaning over it.

