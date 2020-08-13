Four dead, several injured in Chitral hotel balcony collapse

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar which was put on emergency high alert after the incident. SCREEN GRAB

At least four people lost their lives while several others were injured after a balcony of a hotel in Chitral collapsed, police said on Thursday.

The injured were being shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar which was put on high alert after the incident.

The director LRH contacted Deputy Commissioner Chitral and assured the provision of medical facilities to the injured.

According to a local Chitral daily, the outer wall of the balcony collapsed when the tourists were making a selfie leaning over it.

The publication reported that the hotel is located along the River Chitral and tourists staying here usually enjoy the view of the river. But the incident occurred on the third floor of the hotel building located on the side of the town area.

After the government lifted coronavirus restrictions across the country earlier this month, the tourism sector is seen coming out of the lurch after a hiatus of five months.

Tourist destinations all over the country — including the federal capital — are slowly reopening and gearing to welcome visitors under the safety measures outlined by the government.

The step has been taken to revive an economy buckled under the weight of coronavirus pandemic.

According to visitors, cultural spots have also begun to reopen their doors with fewer crowds and new rules with a large number of visitors seen wearing protective masks.