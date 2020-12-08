Can't connect right now! retry
Nasir Hussain Shah orders seizure of 10 illegal water hydrants during raids in Karachi

 Sindh minister for local bodies Nasir Hussain Shah. — Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Water Board Hydrant Cell in-charge Tabish Raza Hasnain and other concerned officers have been suspended and 10 illegal water hydrants were seized during raids by Sindh information minister Nasir Hussain Shah in Karachi's West district.

Strict action has also been recommended against officers of two police stations.

Hasnain and police personnel are accused of patronising and colluding with water thieves in the Western district.

Shah, along with Secretary Local Board Sindh Zameer Abbasi, have started operations against those involved in the theft of the water to be supplied to citizens.

On the first day of the operation, more than ten water hydrants were found involved in water theft during raids in the areas of Manghopir, Peerabad, and Orangi Town of Karachi West.

From these areas, water from Karachi Water Board was being supplied at huge costs to various places through water lines and tankers.

The spokesperson said that more than a dozen people, who were involved in the water theft in a very orgainsed manner, were arrested and related material was recovered.

On directives of the provincial minister of local bodies, MD Karachi Water Board Asadullah Khan has issued orders to suspend the hydrant cell incharge and other officials and has asked Tanvir Ahmed Sheikh to take the charge from Tabish Raza Hasnain.

MD Water Board told the media that dozens of operations were carried out against the water mafia in 2019 and 2020, and 29 cases were registered besides the arrest of a few people but the mafia would reactivate after a few days.


