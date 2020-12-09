Coronavirus updates, December 9: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 426,142 on Wednesday after 2,963 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, December 9, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 426,142

• AJK: 7,427

• Balochistan: 17,540

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,761

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 33,420

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 50,506

• Punjab: 124,804

• Sindh: 187,684

Deaths: 8,547

• AJK: 182



• Balochistan: 170



• Gilgit-Baltistan: 98



• Islamabad Capital Territory: 345



• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,429

• Punjab: 3,242

• Sindh: 3,081

More than 68,177,887 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,556,062 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.



9:45am — Peshawar, Pakistan — Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on COVID-19

Rescue service 1122 of Dir Lower on Tuesday conducted a campaign to educate masses regarding precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 and to get prompt services of the Rescue 1122 in case of emergency.

The awareness Rescue raising sessions were held on the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 KP Dr Khatir Ahmed says media spokesperson of the service.

On the occasion District Incharge Izhar Alam urged to strictly adopt precautionary measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distance to stop spread of the contagion.

9:30am — Peshawar, Pakistan — Coronavirus claims life of lady doctor

A lady doctor from Haripur succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday, a media report said.

According to the report, lady doctor, Aalia Sarfaraz who was a gynecologist and performed as in-charge District Headquarters Hospital.

Haripur was on ventilator since a week and died today in the morning.

According to a family sources, she got infected with the virus during the marriage of her son. She was under treatment at private hospital of Islamabad.

9:00am — Bahawalpur, Pakistan — 40-bed corona ICU Ward inaugurated in Bahawalpur

Commissioner Zafar Iqbal on Tuesday inaugurated a 40-bed coronavirus ICU Ward at the Civil Hospital, Jhangiwala Road.

Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College/CEO of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Prof Dr Shafqat Ali was accompanied with him.

According to the QMC principal, the ICU Ward was also equipped with 11 ventilators and oxygen cylinders to deal with any emergency.