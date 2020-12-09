Pakistan’s QAU is Asia’s 67th best university: global ranking list

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Quiad-i-Azam University in Islamabad has bagged positions in three categories in a list of the world's top 500 universities prepared by the United States.

According to this list, QAU is Pakistan’s top university, Asia’s 67th and number 425 on the list of best global universities.

This list is by the US News and World Report Rankings

QAU has received a global score of 53.3 and got the 135th position in regional research reputation and 137th in international collaboration. It was 289th among institutions having a percentage of total publications that are among the 10% most cited globally.

Besides this, based on the research performance in the field, QAU’s Department of Chemistry ranked 203, Department of Physics 262, Department of Environmental Sciences 393, Plant and Animal Sciences 383 and the Department of Biology and Biochemistry ranked at 428th position.

Read more: Quaid i Azam University ranks 106 in top varsities of Asia

The varsity’s vice chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, congratulated its faculty, researchers, staff and students over the rankings.

He appreciated their dedication and hard work.

Last month, the varsity secured the 106th spot in the Asian universities' ranking.

"The university has jumped five spots ahead compared to last year's rankings," the university's officials had said, adding that the institution now ranks among the best universities in Asia for research and teaching.

The officials said that the university scored 43.24 points in the overall QS score.

