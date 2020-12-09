Here's how you can use WhatsApp's new wallpapers on Android, iPhone

Latest update allows users to put up "beautiful new wallpapers" on their WhatsApp chats. Photo: File

Popular messaging application WhatsApp on Wednesday rolled out new wallpapers for its users.

The latest update allows users to put up "beautiful new wallpapers" and can also use custom chat wallpapers as well as the classic doodle in more colors.

Here's how users can change their wallpapers on Android:

Step 1 — Go on more options -> select "settings" -> go to "Chats" and open the "wallpaper" options

Users can alternatively open a chat -> select "more options" and opt for the "wallpaper" option.

If you’re using dark mode, you can use the slider to dim your current wallpaper.

Step 2 — After selecting the wallpaper section tap the change option.

Select a wallpaper category, then select the image you want to set as your wallpaper.

You can also tap Default Wallpaper to restore WhatsApp’s default wallpaper.

Step 3 — Tap set wallpaper and see your background change.

Here's how iPhone users can change their wallpapers:

Step 1 — Go on "settings", then "chats" and then select "chat wallpaper".

Step 2 — Tap "choose light mode wallpaper or choose dark mode wallpaper".

Step 3 — Select a wallpaper category, then select the image you want to set as your wallpaper.

Step 4 — Tap set.

