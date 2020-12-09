Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Here's how you can use WhatsApp's new wallpapers on Android, iPhone

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Latest update allows users to put up "beautiful new wallpapers" on their WhatsApp chats. Photo: File

Popular messaging application WhatsApp on Wednesday rolled out new wallpapers for its users. 

The latest update allows users to put up "beautiful new wallpapers" and can also use custom chat wallpapers as well as the classic doodle in more colors. 

Here's how users can change their wallpapers on Android:

Step 1 — Go on more options -> select "settings" -> go to "Chats" and open the "wallpaper" options

Users can alternatively open a chat -> select "more options" and opt for the  "wallpaper" option.

If you’re using dark mode, you can use the slider to dim your current wallpaper.

Step 2 — After selecting the wallpaper section tap the change option.

Select a wallpaper category, then select the image you want to set as your wallpaper.

You can also tap Default Wallpaper to restore WhatsApp’s default wallpaper.

Step 3 — Tap set wallpaper and see your background change.

Here's how iPhone users can change their wallpapers:

Step 1 — Go on "settings", then "chats" and then select "chat wallpaper".

Step 2 — Tap "choose light mode wallpaper or choose dark mode wallpaper".

Step 3 — Select a wallpaper category, then select the image you want to set as your wallpaper.

Step 4 — Tap set.

More From Sci-Tech:

'Happy shopping': Whatsapp rolls out carts feature ahead of holiday season

'Happy shopping': Whatsapp rolls out carts feature ahead of holiday season
You may not be able to use WhatsApp in 2021 without agreeing to new terms of service

You may not be able to use WhatsApp in 2021 without agreeing to new terms of service
Fake news, claims on coronavirus vaccines to be banned by Facebook

Fake news, claims on coronavirus vaccines to be banned by Facebook
Here's how you can finally change the old WhatsApp chat wallpaper

Here's how you can finally change the old WhatsApp chat wallpaper
Here are some Zoom shortcuts to make your online meetings easier

Here are some Zoom shortcuts to make your online meetings easier
WhatsApp's latest iOS update allows users to assign wallpapers to different chats

WhatsApp's latest iOS update allows users to assign wallpapers to different chats
Here's a WhatsApp trick on how to spy on others' status

Here's a WhatsApp trick on how to spy on others' status
Here's how you can use WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature

Here's how you can use WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature
How you can earn one million dollars a day through Snapchat

How you can earn one million dollars a day through Snapchat
Critics cry foul over govt's sweeping rules to control social media

Critics cry foul over govt's sweeping rules to control social media
Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Instagram and Messenger

Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Instagram and Messenger
Is Spotify launching in Pakistan?

Is Spotify launching in Pakistan?

Latest

view all