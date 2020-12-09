Can't connect right now! retry
Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Air Sial in Sialkot

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurating Air Sial in Sialkot. Photo: Courtesy Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Air Sial airlines after reaching Sialkot for a day trip on Wednesday. 

Air Sial is Pakistan's third private airline. Its first flight via Airbus A320 landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi from the United States last month.

The airline had to delay from June because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions on air travel.

The airline's operations will initially rely on three Airbus A320-200s, which have been leased from AerCap, the world’s largest independent aircraft leasing company, based in Dublin, Ireland.

PM's Sialkot trip schedule

According to the PM Office, the premier will meet the city's prominent business personalities. 

He has been invited by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The premier will hold meetings with the city's parliamentarians and party leaders. 

He will also attend groundbreaking ceremonies of various development projects under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme and Technology University Sambrial.

PM Khan will attend and address a cheque distribution ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Programme. He will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. 


