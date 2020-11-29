Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

AirSial expected to start operations in Pakistan next month, first plane lands in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Picture of AirSial Airbus A320 in the air. Photo credit: Shajie Hussain/ Plane Spotters Pakistan

Pakistan's third private airline AirSial has finally decided to launch operations in the country next month and its first flight via Airbus A320 landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi from the United States on Sunday.

As reported by Profit, AirSial was earlier expected to launch flight operations in June this year, however, the process had to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions on air travel. 

According to the report, the airline's operations will initially rely on three Airbus A320-200s, which have been leased from AerCap, the world’s largest independent aircraft leasing company, based in Dublin, Ireland.

Celebrating the arrival of the first flight to Pakistan, former national cricket captain Shoaib Malik took to his Twitter account and wrote that it is a proud moment for everyone in Sialkot who had been associated with the operation.

"Finally the much-awaited AirSial A320 is here, it's a proud moment for everyone in Sialkot, who has been a part of the process," he wrote.

The ex-skipper also shared a video of the plane.

Aviation photography website PAF Falcons and Plane Spotters Pakistan also shared photographs and videos of the aircraft as it landed in Karachi.


More From Pakistan:

PDM adamant on holding Multan rally, Fazlur Rehman terms govt's moves 'state terrorism'

PDM adamant on holding Multan rally, Fazlur Rehman terms govt's moves 'state terrorism'
PM Imran Khan lambastes Opposition, says PDM leaders 'lack empathy'

PM Imran Khan lambastes Opposition, says PDM leaders 'lack empathy'
I felt helpless in jail when I heard about my mother's death: Shahbaz Sharif

I felt helpless in jail when I heard about my mother's death: Shahbaz Sharif
MDCAT 2020 results would be announced in 10 days: PMC

MDCAT 2020 results would be announced in 10 days: PMC
NAB is blackmailing people: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla

NAB is blackmailing people: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla
FIA arrests group of individuals trying to sell fake MDCAT papers

FIA arrests group of individuals trying to sell fake MDCAT papers
With nippy days and chilly nights, Karachi breaks 10-year winter record this November

With nippy days and chilly nights, Karachi breaks 10-year winter record this November
‘My bride will be from Pakistan,' says Bilawal Bhutto

‘My bride will be from Pakistan,' says Bilawal Bhutto
PPP’s Ali Qasim Gilani among 30 PDM workers arrested ahead of Multan rally

PPP’s Ali Qasim Gilani among 30 PDM workers arrested ahead of Multan rally
Niamey declaration reiterates OIC’s principled position on Kashmir dispute: Pakistan

Niamey declaration reiterates OIC’s principled position on Kashmir dispute: Pakistan
New home, new friends: ‘World’s loneliest elephant' Kaavan flies off to Cambodia today

New home, new friends: ‘World’s loneliest elephant' Kaavan flies off to Cambodia today
MDCAT 2020 held today under COVID-19 SOPs

MDCAT 2020 held today under COVID-19 SOPs

Latest

view all