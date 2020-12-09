Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood squash separation rumors in style

Daniyal Raheal and Faryal Mehmood started feeding into rumors of separation barely a few months into their marriage, but it appears the couple has finally decided to set the record straight.

The Instagram Stories feature snaps of Faryal enjoying a decadent desert alongside her husband Daniyal Raheal.

Check it out below:

For the unversed, the speculations initially began after fans spotted Faryal's frenzied attempt to remove all traces of Daniyal from her Instagram account. Whereas his earlier posts, remain intact to this day.



