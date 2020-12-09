Can't connect right now! retry
Big win: Pakistan succeeds in cancelling illegal registration of 'Kernel' by overseas rice company

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has successfully got the the illegal registration of trademark 'Kernel' by an overseas rice company cancelled after it was brought to the knowledge of ministry, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood said on Tuesday. 

"This was tantamount to unfair use of intellectual property of Pakistan as the word is similar to Super Kernel - a premium Pakistani rice variety."

The advisor thank Rice Exporters Associa­tion of Pakistan (REAP) for bringing the issue to Ministry of Commerce's attention and urged exporters to keep the ministry informed of such violations so Pakistan's intellectual property remains protected. 

Read more: Pakistan to oppose India's claim on exclusivity over basmati rice in EU

In another tweet, the advisor said Pakistan has filed its opposition against the Indian application to European Commission for granting it exclusive rights on use of Basmati for its rice exports to the European Union. 

"We assure the rice community that we will defend our case with due diligence and commitment."

It may be noted here that Basmati is currently recognised as a product of both Pakistan and India under the European Regulation 2006.


