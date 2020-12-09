Can't connect right now! retry
A Year In Search: Which trending events did Pakistanis search for the most on Google in 2020?

Photo collage of different events that took place in 2020. Photos: File/ Geo.tv

Google on Wednesday released the annual 'Year in Search Pakistan,' a list which shows the most-searched trends and events in the country throughout the year.

According to Google, the list looks back at the year "through the collective eyes of searches on Google Pakistan and offers a perspective on the year's major events, hottest trends, and changes in behaviour due to COVID-19-based searches conducted in Pakistan".

Amid several other categories, Pakistanis also looked for trending events and occasions that took place this year. 

According to the list of top 10 searches in this particular category, "US Election" was the most-searched term on Google among Pakistani users in 2020. This was followed by "leap day" which fell on February 29 and occurs every four years. 

The third-most searched term related to an event among Pakistanis was the "International Women's Day" which is celebrated across the globe on March 8. 

People also searched for the tragic Lahore "Motorway incident" which focused on a woman who was gang-raped in front of her children. Other events that people searched for included different sports and natural disasters. 

Here is the full list of the most-searched trending events that Pakistanis looked up on Google in 2020.

1. US Election

2. Leap day

3. International women's day

4. Australia fire

5. Gilgit Baltistan election 2020

6. Beirut blast

7. Motorway incident

8. Kabaddi world cup 2020

9. Under 19 world cup

10. Khabib vs Gaethje

Read more: Google Trending Searches 2020: Which gadgets were popular in Pakistan?

