Sci-Tech
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Google Trending Searches 2020: Which gadgets were popular in Pakistan?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Representational image of a person holding a mobile phone. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

Google on Wednesday announced its annual 'Year in Search Pakistan,' a list which highlights popular searches carried out in the country in different categories throughout 2020.

In terms of gadgets, Pakistanis mostly searched for their favourite mobile phones. According to the list, Huawei Y9a remained the most popular gadget in the country in terms of searches, followed by Infinix note 7, and Vivo v20.

According to popular mobile-phone selling websites in Pakistan, the current price of Huawei Y9a is Rs43,999 ($328). Infinix Note 7 is available for Rs 25,999 ($194), while Vivo V20 is currently priced at Rs59,999 ($447).

Here is a complete list of the most popular gadgets searches in 2020.

1. Huawei Y9a

2. Infinix note 7

3. Vivo v20

4. iPhone 12

5. Infinix hot 9

6. OPPO f17 pro

7. Vivo s1

8. Vivo y20

9. Vivo y51

10. Huawei Y6p

