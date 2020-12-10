China bans more than 100 mobile apps, including TripAdvisor

The logo for a travel website company TripAdvisor Inc is shown on a computer screen in this illustration photo. — Reuters/Files

China has banned 105 mobile apps, including that of US travel firm TripAdvisor from app stores in the country, saying that it aims at cleansing its store of applications that it deems involved in spreading obscene, pornographic, violent, and bloody content.



"Since November 5, a special rectification of mobile application information content chaos has been organised," said the Cyberspace Administration of China in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it said that eight app stores, including speed downloads, 7755 app, New Vision, Win Home, Pippi Bus, 7230 Mobile Games, Software Emperor, and dmfuns were stopped as they did comply with review regulations or allowing the download of illegal content.

"The Cyberspace Administration of China will continue to promote the rectification of mobile applications [...] promptly clean up and dispose of illegal and illegal mobile applications and application stores, and strive to create a clean cyberspace," it added.

Furthermore, according to Reuters, China heavily regulates its cyberspace and punishments for transgressions are not uncommon, irrespective of whether the app is operated by a domestic or foreign company.