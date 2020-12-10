US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 10

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.25 while its selling rate was Rs161. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.25 while its selling rate was Rs161 on Thursday, December 10 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.