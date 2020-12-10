Can't connect right now! retry
business
Thursday Dec 10 2020
By
Web Desk

US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 10

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.25 while its selling rate was Rs161. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.25 while its selling rate was Rs161 on Thursday, December 10 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: USD dollar rate against rupee on December 9

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar117.5119.5
Canadian Dollar123.5125.5
China Yuan24.6524.8
Euro192.75195.5
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal42.3543
UAE Dirham43.4544
UK Pound Sterling212.5215.5
US Dollar160.25161

More From Business:

Rs40,000 premium prize bonds investment records 21% growth

Rs40,000 premium prize bonds investment records 21% growth
Gold rates in Pakistan on December 10

Gold rates in Pakistan on December 10
1,780,000 income tax returns filed: sources

1,780,000 income tax returns filed: sources

Pakistani rice exporters challenge Indian claim over basmati in EU

Pakistani rice exporters challenge Indian claim over basmati in EU
Last date: FBR receives 1.47m income tax returns

Last date: FBR receives 1.47m income tax returns
Gold sold being at Rs111,200 per tola in Pakistan on December 9

Gold sold being at Rs111,200 per tola in Pakistan on December 9
US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 9

US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 9
Pakistan among top five countries with most investment in first half of 2020: World Bank

Pakistan among top five countries with most investment in first half of 2020: World Bank
Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline

Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline
Income tax returns: Taxpayers can file applications till midnight, says FBR

Income tax returns: Taxpayers can file applications till midnight, says FBR
Pakistan's exports to US cross $400m in a month for the first time

Pakistan's exports to US cross $400m in a month for the first time
Income tax returns 2020: Karachi chamber requests PM Imran Khan to extend date

Income tax returns 2020: Karachi chamber requests PM Imran Khan to extend date

Latest

view all