Wednesday Dec 09 2020
US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 9

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159 while its selling rate was Rs160.8. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159 while its selling rate was Rs160.8 on Wednesday, December 9 at the closing of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar116
118
Canadian Dollar122.5
125
Euro191
194 
Chinese Yuan24.55
24.7
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42
42.5
UAE Dirham43 
43.5
UK Pound Sterling212 
215
US Dollar159.9 
160.8 


