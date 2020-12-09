US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 9

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159 while its selling rate was Rs160.8. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159 while its selling rate was Rs160.8 on Wednesday, December 9 at the closing of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 116

118

Canadian Dollar 122.5

125

Euro 191

194

Chinese Yuan 24.55

24.7

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 42

42.5

UAE Dirham 43

43.5

UK Pound Sterling 212

215

US Dollar 159.9

160.8





