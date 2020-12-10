BISE Lahore extends SSC exam fee deadline as COVID-19 cases increase

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore building. Photo: http://www.biselahore.com

LAHORE: The fee submission date for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam has been extended by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore.



BISE Lahore announced the new deadline for the submission of online forms on Wednesday after instructions from the Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen. It is being done because of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The SSC exams are scheduled to start from March 6, 2021. Students can now submit their forms for the exam with a single fee till January 20, 2021, a BISE Lahore spokesperson said.

Online forms with double fee can be given till February 1, 2021.

A triple fee option will also be available at any HBL branch till February 12.

Pakistan has reported a total of 3,138 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 429,280.