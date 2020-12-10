Coronavirus: Remaining MBBS, BDS exams postponed by NUMS

NUMS held its entry test for the MBBS/ BDS session 2020 in October. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: All remaining MBBS and BDS exams for 2020 have been postponed by the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), Rawalpindi.



A press statement issued by the varsity on Wednesday read that the exams have been delayed for all its constituent and affiliated colleges.

This is being done, the university said, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NUMS will announce the new dates for exams later.

The varsity held its entry test for MBBS/BDS session 2020 for its 13 medical and five dental constituent and affiliated colleges across the country and Azad Jammu Kashmir two months ago.

It was Pakistan’s first nationwide entry test for medical and dental institutions without involving any testing services from outside.

In addition to the NUMS entry test, it is mandatory for successful candidates to pass the National Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test as announced by Pakistan Medical Commission.