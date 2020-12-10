Govt stops sale of Rs25,000 prize bonds

You can no longer buy prize bonds worth Rs25,000 as per new government instructions.

If you already have a Rs25,000 prize bond, you can convert or cash it by May 31, 2021.

This is being done to address FATF's concerns about money laundering and terror financing

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has discontinued Rs25,000 prize bonds, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division on Thursday.



It has reportedly been done to address the Financial Action Task Force’s concerns over money laundering and terror financing.

The investors will not be able to encash or redeem the Rs25,000 prize bond after May 31, 2021.

Cash payment for encashments of cited bonds is not allowed. The bonds can, however, be converted to Premium Prize Bonds, Special Saving Certificates, Defence Saving Certificates or encashed at face value.

The conversion to certificates can be done through 16 field offices of the State Bank of Pakistan or at branches of six authorised banks.