Cyberpunk 2077: How long will it take to meet Keanu Reeves's character?

The adrenaline is running high for the highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 which made its release on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One.

Understandably, the RPG game was already experiencing an overwhelming amount of hype, but throwing in Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves into the mix just made the wait all the more sweeter.

The Matrix actor’s character Johnny Silverhand is an anti-establishment figure, who is also the leading man of punk rock band Samurai.

Players will be acting as a mercenary looking to find an implant chip and will be naturally be introduced to Johnny.



But the pressing question is how soon.

Essentially, players will be interacting in the sprawling megalopolis Night City, doing side missions, mini-games, story quests and more.

Even the initial chapters of Cyberpunk 2077 have a plethora of things to do.

Because of this, the actual time to meet with Keanu’s character can vary but it is expected to take around six hours.

There’s no denying that he has now become a pivotal face in the game, seeing the impact it had on the CD Projekt game.

So, it is quite understandable why fans would want to speed through the game to see Johnny in his full glory.