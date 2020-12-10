India martyred almost 96,000 innocent Kashmiris over 3 decades: report

A Kashmiri girl rides her bike past Indian security force personnel standing guard in front closed shops in a street in Srinagar, Kashmir, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

SRINAGAR: India has martyred close to 96,000 unarmed, innocent Kashmiris over the past three decades, according to a report released by the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) on Human Rights Day marked across the world on December 10.

As human rights violations by India continue in occupied Kashmir, the KMS' Research Section published a report on the abuses, violence, and the atrocities committed by New Delhi under various regimes, including the incumbent one under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The occupying Indian forces have continued to commit a genocide of Kashmiris for over seven decades. Terming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) — on December 10, 1948 — a milestone, the report underlined how "the Kashmiris' human rights continued to be violated with impunity" and none of the 30 basic human rights listed in the UDHR existed in the Muslim-majority region.

India has consistently violated the UDHR for more than seven decades and engaged in "mercilessly killing, arresting, torturing and humiliating innocent Kashmiris of every age and gender for demanding their right to self-determination".

Thousands of Kashmiris have so far been injured by bullets, shrapnel, and tear-gas shelling on peaceful protesters by the Indian forces.



India's unabated acts of state terrorism had martyred 95,728 innocent Kashmiris, including 7,155 in custody since January 1989 to date. "These killings rendered 22,924 women widowed and 107,811 children orphaned," it said.

The Indian troops "molested or disgraced 11,231 women and damaged 110,375 residential houses and other structures" and "subjected over 8,000 people to custodial disappearance in the period", it added.



The KMS underscored that "thousands of young school boys and girls were also injured by the pellets fired by the troops while dozens [...] lost their eyesight completely due to the pellet injuries".

At least "295 Kashmiris including 7 women have been martyred, 27 of them in fake encounters or custody, since repeal of special status of IIOJK and imposition of military siege by Narendra Modi-led fascist government on 5th August 2019 in the territory."

Almost 100 women were molested by Indian troops after they barged into their residential houses during the aforementioned period.

Furthermore, since August 5, 2019, the Indian occupation forces had neither allowed people to offer Friday prayers at the historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and other mosques, shrines, and imambargahs nor let masses hold religious gatherings such as those for Muharram and Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

In its demands, the report said the international community should put pressure on India to end the state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir.