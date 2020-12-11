Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 11 2020
DHA, HUBCO pen deal eyeing 5 million gallons of potable water daily

Friday Dec 11, 2020

The logo of the Hub Power Company (HUBCO). — File photo

The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Hub Power Company (HUBCO) on Friday signed a deal to produce five million gallons of drinkable water daily, a statement said.

HUBCO said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed and that it eyes the revival of the DHA Cogen Limited.

Through the agreement, it is expected that the COGEN will generate 84MW of electricity that will be supplied to K-Electric. The project will also produce three million gallons of drinking water per day for Cantonment Board Clifton.

HUBCO said that it would assess the commercial and technical capability of DHA COGEN along with the housing authority.

