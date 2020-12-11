Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 11 2020
BTS drop festive remix of hit song 'Dynamite'

Friday Dec 11, 2020

K-pop band BTS has given their fans an early Christmas present in the form of a holiday remix of their chart-topping song Dynamite.

The new version still has its groovy vibe but with a jolly feel to it.

The remix was dropped after BTS revealed their hyped up album Be, which includes the hit song.

The group was recently named entertainer of the year by Time magazine on Thursday, capping a breakthrough year in the United States for the South Korean boy band.

The seven-member band, which made its debut in 2013, has become one of the world’s most popular thanks to its upbeat dancey songs, army of adoring fans, and positive non-controversial messages. 

