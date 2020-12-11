Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
OCOur Correspondent

No illegal activity taking place at Sindh's twin islands, confirms Murtaza Wahab

By
OCOur Correspondent

Friday Dec 11, 2020

Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab conducted aerial inspections of the site along with Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah. Photo: Twitter/@Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Friday confirmed that there are is no unauthorised activity taking place at Karachi’s Bundal and Buddu islands after he conducted aerial inspections of the site along with Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

Both lawmakers visited the twin islands on Friday after media reports emerged that there are some unauthorised development activities happening on the sites.

Read more: Sindh rejects Centre’s plan to establish cities on Dangi and Bhandar islands

After a thorough inspection, Wahab said that they found no such activities on the islands.

" In pursuance of the decision made by Sindh Cabinet and to verify media reports about illegal development taking place at Bundal and Buddo Islands, we went and checked the islands and can confirm that no construction work is being carried out at the islands," the PPP leader wrote on Twitter.

He reiterated that no construction work was being carried out on the islands as they specially visited them in addition to their aerial inspection.

Read more: Environmentalists urge govt to avoid development at Karachi’s Bundal, Buddu islands

It may be recalled that the Sindh Cabinet had taken notice of the media reports regarding construction on Bundal and Buddo Islands. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had set up a committee comprising of Cabinet members to investigate the matter.

Wahab further said that Sindh Assembly has already taken a decision with regard to both the islands and pledged that any kind of unauthorised activity will never be allowed on these invaluable assets of the province.

He declared unequivocally that both the islands are the property of the people of Sindh who will never let anyone usurp even an inch of them.

"We being the custodian of our province will never accept any action against the interest of the people of Sindh", he concluded.

Bhandar [also known as Bundal islands] is one of the highest of all the islands along the Sindh coast, which stretches about eight kilometres, whereas, the width of the island varies — it is about 4km wide in the north and 1km in the south.

