Environmentalists urge govt to avoid development at Karachi’s Bundal, Buddu islands

ISLAMABAD: The experts have urged the Centre to shun plans of construction projects in the twin islands off Karachi's coast that are habitats of the local biodiversity and the habitats of the migratory birds too, The News reported on Monday.

The federal government has acquired Bundal and Buddu islands through a presidential decree and planned to launch mega-development projects despite stiff opposition from the Sindh government and other nationalist parties in the province.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Migratory Birds: where we stand now’, the environmentalists urged the provincial government to take necessary measures to protect the ‘guest birds’ from the threats of overhunting, ensuring safe flying through Pakistan and resting on the lakes and ponds.

The webinar was organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) on Saturday to mark the World Migratory Bird Day that falls on October 10.

Under the Ramsar Convention and Convention on Biological Diversity and many other international and multilateral treaties signed by the Pakistan government, we need to fulfil the national and international commitments that are more important for us as a nation than obliging a few influential elites.

Protests against PIDA intensify

The political movement of Sindhi nationalists and civil society against the “Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance, 2002” has gathered momentum, according to a The News report.

Besides a big protest rally staged outside the Governor House by the Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party on Sunday, the Sindh Action Committee of nationalist parties led by the Sindh United Party’s chief Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah has also been formed.

The publication reported that former chief minister of Balochistan and leader of BNP-M Akhtar Mengal met with Jalal Shah in Jamshoro and agreed upon launching a joint struggle against the federal government’s unconstitutional orders, especially the Pakistan Island Development Authority Ordinance 2002.

Sindh United Party, Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party, Awami Tehreek, Jeay Sindh Tehreek, JUI-F Sindh chapter, Awami Republican Party and Awami Workers Party are part of the said alliance.

The Sindh National Alliance has announced the start of their movement on the same issue, and initially a protest day on October 17 throughout Sindh, and a big protest rally on November 1 in Karachi has been planned.

On Saturday, October 10, the Karachi Bar Association also rejected the presidential ordinance.