PML-N 'warns' govt of 'consequences' after police show up at Azma Bukhari's house

PML-N deputy secretary general, Ataullah Tarar, and the party's spokesperson in Punjab, Azma Bukhari, outside the latter's residence, on December 11, 2020. — Still from video courtesy Twitter/Ataullah Tarar

PML-N's Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari claims police showed up at her house in her absence and "harassed" her domestic help

PML-N deputy secretary general Ataullah Tarar "warns" government of "consequences" if even a hair is harmed on any worker's head

Both mock government for using "old tactics", vow to show up to "spectacular" December 13 rally

PML-N deputy secretary general, Ataullah Tarar, and the party's spokesperson in Punjab, Azma Bukhari, on Friday "warned" the government of "consequences" after police allegedly showed up outside Bukhari's house.

A video shared on social media purportedly shows the police appear in a car outside the residence and speak to some people.

Bukhari, in a statement, said that the police vehicle showed up at her residence when she was not at home and police officers questioned her hired help as to her whereabouts.

She said that the police officers had "harassed" the workers. She claimed that the government was resorting to such "tactics" to stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement from holding its December 13 rally, which is being hosted at Minar-e-Pakistan by the PML-N.



"The rally will take place and it will be a great and spectacular event," she said defiantly.

PML-N's 'warning'



Later, in a tweet by Tarar, the two could be seen standing outside the residence and chuckling.

"The police showed up here a while ago," Tarar said, adding mockingly: "She is so scared."

Bukhari, chiming in, said: "I have become so scared now. I am very afraid."

Tarar said that these are "old tactics" and won't yield any dividends. "I just want to tell you: Aap ki aisi ki taisi (To hell with you). If you harm a hair on any worker's head you will face the consequences," he added.

"There is nothing to fear. Barking dogs seldom bite," Bukhari said. "They cannot do anything to us. We will go to the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13," she vowed.





