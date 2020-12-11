Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

PML-N 'warns' govt of 'consequences' after police show up at Azma Bukhari's house

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

PML-N deputy secretary general, Ataullah Tarar, and the party's spokesperson in Punjab, Azma Bukhari, outside the latter's residence, on December 11, 2020. — Still from video courtesy Twitter/Ataullah Tarar

  • PML-N's Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari claims police showed up at her house in her absence and "harassed" her domestic help
  • PML-N deputy secretary general Ataullah Tarar "warns" government of "consequences" if even a hair is harmed on any worker's head
  • Both mock government for using "old tactics", vow to show up to "spectacular" December 13 rally

PML-N deputy secretary general, Ataullah Tarar, and the party's spokesperson in Punjab, Azma Bukhari, on Friday "warned" the government of "consequences" after police allegedly showed up outside Bukhari's house.

A video shared on social media purportedly shows the police appear in a car outside the residence and speak to some people.

Bukhari, in a statement, said that the police vehicle showed up at her residence when she was not at home and police officers questioned her hired help as to her whereabouts.

She said that the police officers had "harassed" the workers. She claimed that the government was resorting to such "tactics" to stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement from holding its December 13 rally, which is being hosted at Minar-e-Pakistan by the PML-N.

"The rally will take place and it will be a great and spectacular event," she said defiantly.

PML-N's 'warning'

Later, in a tweet by Tarar, the two could be seen standing outside the residence and chuckling.

"The police showed up here a while ago," Tarar said, adding mockingly: "She is so scared."

Bukhari, chiming in, said: "I have become so scared now. I am very afraid."

Tarar said that these are "old tactics" and won't yield any dividends. "I just want to tell you: Aap ki aisi ki taisi (To hell with you). If you harm a hair on any worker's head you will face the consequences," he added.

"There is nothing to fear. Barking dogs seldom bite," Bukhari said. "They cannot do anything to us. We will go to the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13," she vowed.


More From Pakistan:

'One step closer to a safe city': Karachi to get 10,000 CCTV cameras

'One step closer to a safe city': Karachi to get 10,000 CCTV cameras
Karachi's cold wave to intensify tonight due to 'Quetta winds', may go on for 2-3 days: PMD

Karachi's cold wave to intensify tonight due to 'Quetta winds', may go on for 2-3 days: PMD
Watch: Maryam Nawaz's video message ahead of Lahore rally

Watch: Maryam Nawaz's video message ahead of Lahore rally
AFAB teen 'thankful to God' for being counted among boys at Nowshera school

AFAB teen 'thankful to God' for being counted among boys at Nowshera school
Is the govt considering allowing students to visit schools once a week?

Is the govt considering allowing students to visit schools once a week?
Rao Anwar slapped with travel ban, asset freeze by UK for human rights violations

Rao Anwar slapped with travel ban, asset freeze by UK for human rights violations

No illegal activity taking place at Sindh's twin islands, confirms Murtaza Wahab

No illegal activity taking place at Sindh's twin islands, confirms Murtaza Wahab
Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa will prove 'puppet prime minister stands alone in Islamabad': Bilawal

Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa will prove 'puppet prime minister stands alone in Islamabad': Bilawal
Pakistan's tourism industry is seeing an unprecedented boost, protecting sites is necessary: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's tourism industry is seeing an unprecedented boost, protecting sites is necessary: PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan going nowhere with your 'copied' Minar-e-Pakistan rally, Sheikh Rasheed tells Opposition

PM Imran Khan going nowhere with your 'copied' Minar-e-Pakistan rally, Sheikh Rasheed tells Opposition
Karachi University to conduct entry tests on December 12, 13

Karachi University to conduct entry tests on December 12, 13
Geo News exposed India’s disinformation campaign against Pakistan in 2017

Geo News exposed India’s disinformation campaign against Pakistan in 2017

Latest

view all