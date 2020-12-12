Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Shakira's bouncy 'Girl Like Me' dance goes viral on TikTok

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Shakira's bouncy 'Girl Like Me' dance sparked a challenge on TikTok as thousands of users trying to imitate the singer's killer moves.

The fans set floors ablaze as they tried to match steps to the infectious new Black Eyed Peas and Shakira song. The videos will set your holiday mood right .

The fans are going gaga to imitate the killer moves of the singer after the challenge kicked off this week.

The clip has racked up more than 40 million views since the video dropped on Friday.

Shakira has been named the top trending artist in the US in 2020, according to Google's Search List.

Shakira showed of her skater skills in Black Eyed Peas 'Girl Like Me' music video to her 10 million-plus TikTok followers.

More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgic leaves fans in tears: Watch new trailer of 'Ramo'

Esra Bilgic leaves fans in tears: Watch new trailer of 'Ramo'
Britney Spears drops Backstreet Boys collaboration 'Matches'

Britney Spears drops Backstreet Boys collaboration 'Matches'
Ibni Arabi actor Ozman Sirgood shares picture with 'Ertugrul' producer

Ibni Arabi actor Ozman Sirgood shares picture with 'Ertugrul' producer

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul enjoys visit to Badshahi Mosque, Shrine of Allama Iqbal

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul enjoys visit to Badshahi Mosque, Shrine of Allama Iqbal
Filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications

Filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications
Mawra Hocane takes a trip down memory lane in adorable snap

Mawra Hocane takes a trip down memory lane in adorable snap
Prince Charles, Camilla react to Barbara Windsor's death

Prince Charles, Camilla react to Barbara Windsor's death
Khloe Kardashian ‘regrets’ her rude behaviour with Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian ‘regrets’ her rude behaviour with Kris Jenner
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as favorite biscuits get price cut: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as favorite biscuits get price cut: report
Priyanka Chopra's latest fashion look leaves the internet divided

Priyanka Chopra's latest fashion look leaves the internet divided
BTS’s Suga ‘taken aback’ with TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year win

BTS’s Suga ‘taken aback’ with TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year win
BTS drop festive remix of hit song 'Dynamite'

BTS drop festive remix of hit song 'Dynamite'

Latest

view all