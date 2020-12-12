US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 12

Saturday Dec 12, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.8 while its selling rate was Rs160.5 on Saturday, December 10 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.
Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian
|119
|121
|Canadian Dollar
|124
|126
|Euro
|192.5
|195.5
|Saudi Riyal
|42.2
|42.9
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|China Yuan
|24.5
|24.65
|UAE Dirham
|43.3
|44
|UK Pound Sterling
|211.5
|214.5
|US Dollar
|159.8
|160.5