Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Web Desk

US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 12

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.8 while its selling rate was Rs160.5 on Saturday, December 10 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency
Buying 
Selling
Australian119121
Canadian Dollar124126
Euro192.5195.5
Saudi Riyal42.242.9
Japanese Yen1.551.58
China Yuan24.524.65
UAE Dirham43.344
UK Pound Sterling211.5214.5
US Dollar159.8160.5

