Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Chris Hemsworth tries to roast Ryan Reynolds but fails miserably

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Ryan Reynolds' faux battles with Hollywood stars continue as he recently dissed Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood actor Ryan Reyonlds has engaged in a pretend-feud once again and this time, it is none other than Chris Hemsworth.

The Deadpool actor’s faux battles with Hollywood buddies appear to be continuing as he recently dissed the Thor actor and cursed him in a video through his mother which has now gone viral.

The Aussie hunk is now hitting back at Reynolds as he made a video of himself from the set of his new film Spiderhead alongside the movie’s costume designer Dan Blacklock.

“Hey, Ryan Reynolds. What’s up, man? I saw you got your mum to trash talk me and say some horrible things about me, so I’ve got my dad here to say a few things about you,” said Hemsworth.

Blacklock responds: “I’m not your dad.”

Hemsworth then asks him to tell him what he thought of Reynolds’ new film to which he says, “He’s a top man.”

An agitated Hemsworth then says: “He’s not a top man! We talked about this before. Tell them all the stuff we discussed: you hate him, he’s a [expletive], the worst actor, your least favorite Canadian in the whole world.”

Blacklock called Hemsworth “ridiculous” to which he said: “It’s not ridiculous, it’s what we talked about!”

“You said you hate Aviation Gin, it’s disgusting,” continued Hemsworth, referencing Reynolds’ gin company. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS spill the beans behind recent ‘The Beatles’ comparisons

BTS spill the beans behind recent ‘The Beatles’ comparisons
Ayeza Khan looks stunning in latest jaw-dropping family snaps

Ayeza Khan looks stunning in latest jaw-dropping family snaps
Nimra Bucha is officially a part of Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel' series

Nimra Bucha is officially a part of Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel' series
Meghan Markle ‘fled’ the royal fold after she ‘secured her desired US life’: report

Meghan Markle ‘fled’ the royal fold after she ‘secured her desired US life’: report
BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals what working with Lady Gaga is really like

BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals what working with Lady Gaga is really like
Princess Eugenie mysteriously quit Prince Harry, Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie mysteriously quit Prince Harry, Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage
BTS make it big on iTunes worldwide through ‘Dynamite’

BTS make it big on iTunes worldwide through ‘Dynamite’
Did Taylor Swift reveal Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s daughter’s name?

Did Taylor Swift reveal Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s daughter’s name?

Marvel fans convinced Scarlett Johansson may return as Black Widow in ‘Loki’

Marvel fans convinced Scarlett Johansson may return as Black Widow in ‘Loki’
Throwback: Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s visit to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore

Throwback: Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s visit to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore
Gigi Hadid sends love to Zayn Malik’s sister Waliya after she gets hitched

Gigi Hadid sends love to Zayn Malik’s sister Waliya after she gets hitched
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan thanks Pakistani fans for warm welcome

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan thanks Pakistani fans for warm welcome

Latest

view all