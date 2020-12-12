Chris Hemsworth tries to roast Ryan Reynolds but fails miserably

Ryan Reynolds' faux battles with Hollywood stars continue as he recently dissed Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood actor Ryan Reyonlds has engaged in a pretend-feud once again and this time, it is none other than Chris Hemsworth.

The Deadpool actor’s faux battles with Hollywood buddies appear to be continuing as he recently dissed the Thor actor and cursed him in a video through his mother which has now gone viral.

The Aussie hunk is now hitting back at Reynolds as he made a video of himself from the set of his new film Spiderhead alongside the movie’s costume designer Dan Blacklock.

“Hey, Ryan Reynolds. What’s up, man? I saw you got your mum to trash talk me and say some horrible things about me, so I’ve got my dad here to say a few things about you,” said Hemsworth.

Blacklock responds: “I’m not your dad.”

Hemsworth then asks him to tell him what he thought of Reynolds’ new film to which he says, “He’s a top man.”

An agitated Hemsworth then says: “He’s not a top man! We talked about this before. Tell them all the stuff we discussed: you hate him, he’s a [expletive], the worst actor, your least favorite Canadian in the whole world.”

Blacklock called Hemsworth “ridiculous” to which he said: “It’s not ridiculous, it’s what we talked about!”

“You said you hate Aviation Gin, it’s disgusting,” continued Hemsworth, referencing Reynolds’ gin company.