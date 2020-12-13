World CIO 200 Summit 2020: Loco Services successfully holds state-of-the-art virtual conference

The country partner of the World CIO 200 Summit 2020, Loco services, successfully organised a state-of-the-art virtual conference for the CIO 200 Awards.



According to a press release issued on Sunday, the CIO 200 Awards is a celebration of the digital transformation leaders and their undeniable merit in leading this revolution.

The award acknowledges technology’s hard taskmasters and their ingenious efforts in taking digitisation a notch above its standards with their experience and expertise.

As per the details issued, the awards were categorised into four categories of CIOs: Legends, Masters, Leaders, and Next-Gen. IT Heads/CIOs were recognised and awarded during the summit.



Read more: 'Taking it to the next level': Geo News, Loco Services join hands for The World CIO200 Summit

"Few Pakistani CIOs will be recognised world-wide in the Global Grand Finale by finding a place in the BOTS," the company said in the official statement.

Hoping to take the IT heads/CIO's to the global level, Muhammad Umer Khokhar, MD Loco, said: "We have been trying hard to take them to the global surface. By bringing ‘The World CIO 200 Summit’ to Pakistan, it encourages participation and helps in the recognition of CIOs/IT heads of Pakistan at the International level."

"Loco Services is working on several other platforms to promote and elevating Pakistan in the best possible manner,” he added.

Geo News, being the Exclusive Media Partner, played a vital role in the success of the summit, the statement said.



The CIO 200 Awards conference was attended by "top-notch IT experts", according to the statement.

