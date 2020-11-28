'Taking it to the next level': Geo News, Loco Services join hands for The World CIO200 Summit

Pakistan's leading television news channel, Geo News, has joined hands with Loco Services as the exclusive media partner for The World CIO200 Summit, Pakistan Edition, a joint statement said Saturday.



Loco Services is an event management company that specialises in the field of sports and Information Technology, with a proven track of managing, conducting, and delivering top-class events, the statement said.

According to the statement, Loco Services, being the country partner of The World CIO200 Summit - Pakistan Edition, brought the first-of-its-kind platform to Pakistan, where CXOs get recognised at the global level.

"Geo TV Network is Pakistan's biggest network with Geo.tv being the top-ranked website of Pakistan as well," the statement said.

The World CIO200 Summit is a year-round hive of activity across the globe, dedicated to keeping its finger on the pulse of the sector and communication within the industry alive.

"The conversation with exclusive invitation-only country-specific briefings, celebrating the success of local CIOs for their contribution, is designed to form the content of the main event," the statement read.

This is supplemented by post-event-networking sessions and advisory boards.



Twenty six countries are associated with The World CIO200 Summit and Pakistan is one of these participating countries.

Meanwhile, Loco Services Managing Director Muhammad Umer Khokhar said that it was a matter of pride for his organisation to be working with Pakistan's leading media entity.

"It is a matter of great pride for Loco Services to have Pakistan's leading channel, Geo News to be associated with us, for the promotion and recognition of IT in Pakistan. Strong relationship between Loco Services and Geo is literally elevating the event to the next level."