Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

'Taking it to the next level': Geo News, Loco Services join hands for The World CIO200 Summit

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Pakistan's leading television news channel, Geo News, has joined hands with Loco Services as the exclusive media partner for The World CIO200 Summit, Pakistan Edition, a joint statement said Saturday.

Loco Services is an event management company that specialises in the field of sports and Information Technology, with a proven track of managing, conducting, and delivering top-class events, the statement said.

According to the statement, Loco Services, being the country partner of The World CIO200 Summit - Pakistan Edition, brought the first-of-its-kind platform to Pakistan, where CXOs get recognised at the global level.

"Geo TV Network is Pakistan's biggest network with Geo.tv being the top-ranked website of Pakistan as well," the statement said.

The World CIO200 Summit is a year-round hive of activity across the globe, dedicated to keeping its finger on the pulse of the sector and communication within the industry alive.

"The conversation with exclusive invitation-only country-specific briefings, celebrating the success of local CIOs for their contribution, is designed to form the content of the main event," the statement read.

This is supplemented by post-event-networking sessions and advisory boards.

Twenty six countries are associated with The World CIO200 Summit and Pakistan is one of these participating countries.

Meanwhile, Loco Services Managing Director Muhammad Umer Khokhar said that it was a matter of pride for his organisation to be working with Pakistan's leading media entity.

"It is a matter of great pride for Loco Services to have Pakistan's leading channel, Geo News to be associated with us, for the promotion and recognition of IT in Pakistan. Strong relationship between Loco Services and Geo is literally elevating the event to the next level."

More From Pakistan:

PDM Multan jalsa: New turn in Pakistan’s political history as daughters of two former PMs to give speeches

PDM Multan jalsa: New turn in Pakistan’s political history as daughters of two former PMs to give speeches
PPP, PML-N workers take control of Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh ahead of Nov 30 PDM rally

PPP, PML-N workers take control of Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh ahead of Nov 30 PDM rally
‘Heartless’: Bilawal Bhutto slams PTI govt for sacking Pakistan Steel Mills employees

‘Heartless’: Bilawal Bhutto slams PTI govt for sacking Pakistan Steel Mills employees
AWP leader Baba Jan reunited with family after nine years in jail

AWP leader Baba Jan reunited with family after nine years in jail
Benazir Bhutto takes centre stage at Bakhtawar's engagement

Benazir Bhutto takes centre stage at Bakhtawar's engagement
$8b increase in Pakistan's net foreign exchange reserves since June 2019, SBP governor says

$8b increase in Pakistan's net foreign exchange reserves since June 2019, SBP governor says
Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises by over 3,000 for the fourth consecutive day

Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises by over 3,000 for the fourth consecutive day

FM Qureshi takes up visa issue for Pakistanis with UAE minister

FM Qureshi takes up visa issue for Pakistanis with UAE minister
Gilgit Baltistan to elect chief minister Monday

Gilgit Baltistan to elect chief minister Monday
Cher all praise for PM Imran Khan's green initiatives

Cher all praise for PM Imran Khan's green initiatives
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 28

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 28
Google honours Bano Qudsia on 92nd birthday with a doodle

Google honours Bano Qudsia on 92nd birthday with a doodle

Latest

view all