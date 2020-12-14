WATCH: Miftah Ismail fumes with anger over Faisal Javed's NRO accusations

PML-N leader Miftah Ismail on Monday lost his temper and flew into a rage after PTI Senator Faisal Javed accused him of seeking an NRO - shorthand for amnesty from legal challenges - from the government.



Appearing on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, Javed alleged that Ismail's brother Maqsood Ismail had sought an NRO from the late PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq on Miftah Ismail's cases.

"You are taking the name of a dead person [to prove your point]. Don't you have any shame? You are lying. What evidence do you have to prove your allegations?" the PML-N minister lashed out in response.

"The entire Pakistan knows that Miftah Ismail is an honourable man. I am not like you [people], who are fed on someone else's charity," Ismail said, asking Javed to straight away take the names of the people who have contacted the PTI-government and demanded an NRO.

The PTI senator, responding to Ismail, flashed a document that he claimed included the names of all the cases under discussion and said that the prime minister has been contacted several times.

"Naeem Bhai has unfortunately died. He would have taken names if he was alive," he said, adding that PML-N and PPP have given the names in writing and PM Imran is not tweeting without any solid pieces of evidence.

"Naeem ul Haq has been dead for a long time. I have recently gone to jail. These people are fundamentally liars. What other proofs do you have?" Ismail asked again.

Ismail also said that he and his brother were acquainted with Haq but that does not mean that they ever demanded an NRO. He said the PTI leader doesn't have a shred of evidence to prove his point.

Ismail later apologised for his impulsive reaction during the programme.