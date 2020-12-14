Can't connect right now! retry
Last solar eclipse of 2020 today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the solar eclipse will be seen in most of the countries in South Africa and South America. It will also be visible in the Atlantic, the Indian Oceans and Antarctica. Photo: Reuters


  • The last solar eclipse of 2020 starts at 6:34pm today, says the Pakistan Meteorological Department
  • PMD said the solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan
  • On June 21 this year, an annular solar eclipse was visible in some cities of Pakistan

KARACHI: The last solar eclipse of 2020 is today (Monday). It will, however, not be visible in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the eclipse will start at 6:34pm and end at 11:53pm. It will be seen in most of the countries in South Africa and South America. It will also be visible in the Atlantic, the Indian Oceans and Antarctica.

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 6:34pm and the greatest eclipse will begin at 9:13pm. The total eclipse will end at 10:54pm while the partial eclipse will come to an end at 11:53pm.

Read more: Solar eclipse 2020 live updates: How and when to watch the suraj grahan in Pakistan

On June 21 this year, an annular solar eclipse was visible in some cities of Pakistan. You can read more about it here.

According to the Met department’s Climate Data Processing Centre, “an annular solar eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun’s centre, leaving the sun’s visible outer edges to form a ‘ring of fire’ or annulus around the moon”.

