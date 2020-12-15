Islamabad police arrest 2 men after sisters fall from hotel building





The incident took place in a hotel room in a private housing society

The body of a deceased has been sent for postmortem

According to the police, two boys in a hotel room tried to escape after the incident was reported

ISLAMABAD: Two young girls, both sisters, fell from the room of a hotel in the city's Lohi Bhair under mysterious circumstances. One of the sisters died while the other was injured in the incident.

According to details from police, the incident took place in a hotel room located inside a private housing society in Lohi Bhair.

Police arrived on the scene after receiving information of the incident and arrested two men who tried to flee from the same room before they were caught.

The hotel's security guard heard an argument taking place at inside the room where a party was being held. Shortly afterwards, the two women fell from the room to the ground, confirmed police.

As the two men tried to flee from the room, the security guard opened fire injuring one of them. Police arrived on the scene to arrest the two, who have been identified as Abdullah and Abdul Rehman.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem. Both sisters hail from Gujray, police said, adding that further legal action is being taken.