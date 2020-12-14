Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Amin Anwar

Karachi man shoots dead suspect in court who murdered his son, say police

By
Amin Anwar

Monday Dec 14, 2020

KARACHI: A man exacted revenge for his son's alleged murder by shooting dead the suspect accused of committing the crime, outside a court in Malir, confirmed police. 

The incident took place on Monday when suspect Khushdil was brought to attend a hearing of the murder case outside the district and session judge's court in Malir. 

However, an armed man identified as Kifayatullah, opened fire on the suspect, hitting him with three bullets that killed him on the spot. 

Police said it was an act of revenge as Khushdil had shot dead Kifayatullah's son, Ahsan, in 2016 in Karachi's Quaidabad area.  

More From Pakistan:

Google services down: YouTube, Gmail inaccessible to users in Pakistan and across the world

Google services down: YouTube, Gmail inaccessible to users in Pakistan and across the world
'Good work': Shoaib Akhtar gives pat on the back to amazing Indian artist

'Good work': Shoaib Akhtar gives pat on the back to amazing Indian artist
NEPRA approves Rs1.11 per unit hike in Pakistan power tariff

NEPRA approves Rs1.11 per unit hike in Pakistan power tariff
PDM Lahore jalsa: Two cases registered for forced entry into Greater Iqbal Park

PDM Lahore jalsa: Two cases registered for forced entry into Greater Iqbal Park
PM Imran Khan commends naval forces for defense of country, providing security to CPEC

PM Imran Khan commends naval forces for defense of country, providing security to CPEC
Obstacles in justice created by state, yet courts blamed: IHC CJ Minallah

Obstacles in justice created by state, yet courts blamed: IHC CJ Minallah
CTD foils 'possible militant attack' on Islamabad Stock Exchange

CTD foils 'possible militant attack' on Islamabad Stock Exchange
Govt must make way for the Opposition, start negotiations, says Fawad Chaudhry

Govt must make way for the Opposition, start negotiations, says Fawad Chaudhry
Motorway M5 from Rohri to Rahim Yar Khan closed due to fog

Motorway M5 from Rohri to Rahim Yar Khan closed due to fog
After Lahore jalsa, PDM top leadership meets at Raiwind to decide next steps

After Lahore jalsa, PDM top leadership meets at Raiwind to decide next steps
Two arrested at Islamabad airport for smuggling narcotics to Saudi Arabia

Two arrested at Islamabad airport for smuggling narcotics to Saudi Arabia
Coronavirus vaccine to be available in Pakistan in two months: Dr Atta-ur-Rehman

Coronavirus vaccine to be available in Pakistan in two months: Dr Atta-ur-Rehman

Latest

view all