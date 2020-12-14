Karachi man shoots dead suspect in court who murdered his son, say police

KARACHI: A man exacted revenge for his son's alleged murder by shooting dead the suspect accused of committing the crime, outside a court in Malir, confirmed police.



The incident took place on Monday when suspect Khushdil was brought to attend a hearing of the murder case outside the district and session judge's court in Malir.

However, an armed man identified as Kifayatullah, opened fire on the suspect, hitting him with three bullets that killed him on the spot.

Police said it was an act of revenge as Khushdil had shot dead Kifayatullah's son, Ahsan, in 2016 in Karachi's Quaidabad area.