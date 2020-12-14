Christmas joy: Sindh govt announces early pay for Christian employees

People walk past an artificial decoration wreath hanging outside a shop selling various items for Christmas celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan, December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has announced releasing salaries early for its Christian employees ahead of Christmas, according to a notification issued on Monday.

In a notification issued by the Sindh government, the provincial finance department was ordered to pay Christian employees their salaries before Christmas on December 25, 2020. It was also advised to instruct the heads of all departments to ensure the payments were made in a timely manner.

Pensions and dues should also be paid to the Christian employees before December 25, the notification read.



Fool-proof security on Christmas

Separately, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh during a meeting to discuss arrangements during the Christmas holidays, directed for steps to be taken to ensure security and provision of civic amenities for the Christian community.

Sheikh advised the deputy commissioners to maintain strong liaison with the Christian community. Fool-proof security would be provided to churches in Karachi, he stated.

The meeting unanimously agreed that the K-Electric — the metropolis' sole power supplying company — would avoid load-shedding during Christmas. Among the participants were Sindh Assembly lawmaker Anthony Naveed and Reverend Father Saleh Diego, the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Karachi.